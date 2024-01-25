Live Radio
Balanc’s 18 lead Quinnipiac over Mount St. Mary’s 79-65

The Associated Press

January 25, 2024, 10:22 PM

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Matt Balanc had 18 points in Quinnipiac’s 79-65 win over Mount St. Mary’s on Thursday night.

Balanc shot 6 for 15 (3 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Bobcats (15-4, 7-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Savion Lewis scored 11 points while going 5 of 8 from the field, and added six assists. Paul Otieno went 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points. It was the sixth victory in a row for the Bobcats.

Dakota Leffew led the way for the Mountaineers (7-12, 3-5) with 15 points, four assists and two steals. Josh Reaves added 12 points for Mount St. Mary’s. In addition, Ron Jessamy had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

