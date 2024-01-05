Balanc scores 29, Quinnipiac defeats Rider 88-84

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Matt Balanc capped his 29-point effort with a rattling dunk with seven seconds left to seal…

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Matt Balanc capped his 29-point effort with a rattling dunk with seven seconds left to seal Quinnipiac’s 88-84 win over Rider on Friday night.

T.J. Weeks missed a 3-point attempt to give the Broncs the lead with 14 seconds left and Savion Lewis got a steal at the top of the key and fed a wide-open Balanc for the dunk.

Balanc added five rebounds for the Bobcats (10-4, 2-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Paul Otieno added 24 points while going 10 of 12 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line, and they also had nine rebounds. Amarri Tice shot 4 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

Mervin James led the Broncs (3-11, 0-3) in scoring, finishing with 31 points and nine rebounds. TJ Weeks Jr. added 19 points and seven rebounds for Rider. In addition, Corey McKeithan finished with 11 points, eight assists and three steals.

Both teams next play Sunday. Quinnipiac hosts Manhattan and Rider plays Canisius at home.

