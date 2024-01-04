Balanc, Quinnipiac Bobcats take on the Rider Broncs

Rider Broncs (3-10, 0-2 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-4, 1-1 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mervin…

Rider Broncs (3-10, 0-2 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-4, 1-1 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mervin James and the Rider Broncs take on Matt Balanc and the Quinnipiac Bobcats in MAAC play.

The Bobcats have gone 5-1 in home games. Quinnipiac is third in the MAAC with 33.5 points per game in the paint led by Alexis Reyes averaging 7.0.

The Broncs are 0-2 in MAAC play. Rider has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Quinnipiac is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Rider allows to opponents. Rider averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Quinnipiac allows.

The Bobcats and Broncs match up Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Balanc averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Amarri Tice is shooting 46.2% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games for Quinnipiac.

James is averaging 19.2 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Broncs. Allen Powell is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Broncs: 2-8, averaging 69.6 points, 41.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

