Balanc leads Quinnipiac against Iona after 26-point showing

Iona Gaels (8-9, 3-3 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (13-4, 5-1 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac takes on the Iona Gaels after Matt Balanc scored 26 points in Quinnipiac’s 82-70 victory against the Siena Saints.

The Bobcats have gone 7-1 at home. Quinnipiac scores 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Gaels are 3-3 in MAAC play. Iona ranks fourth in the MAAC with 13.9 assists per game led by Joel Brown averaging 3.3.

Quinnipiac scores 78.1 points, 7.9 more per game than the 70.2 Iona gives up. Iona has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of Quinnipiac have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savion Lewis is averaging 8.8 points and 7.5 assists for the Bobcats. Balanc is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Greg Gordon is averaging 12.9 points and six rebounds for the Gaels. Wheza Panzo is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 39.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

