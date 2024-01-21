Balanc and Quinnipiac host Iona

Iona Gaels (8-9, 3-3 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (13-4, 5-1 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Iona Gaels (8-9, 3-3 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (13-4, 5-1 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts the Iona Gaels after Matt Balanc scored 26 points in Quinnipiac’s 82-70 victory over the Siena Saints.

The Bobcats have gone 7-1 at home. Quinnipiac leads the MAAC with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Amarri Tice averaging 5.3.

The Gaels have gone 3-3 against MAAC opponents. Iona ranks fourth in the MAAC with 13.9 assists per game led by Joel Brown averaging 3.3.

Quinnipiac is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Iona allows to opponents. Iona averages 71.6 points per game, 0.2 more than the 71.4 Quinnipiac gives up.

The Bobcats and Gaels face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Balanc is averaging 18.9 points for the Bobcats. Tice is averaging 13 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Idan Tretout is averaging 13.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Gaels. Greg Gordon is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 39.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

