Bal scores 21 in Santa Clara’s 68-57 win against Loyola Marymount to open WCC play

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adama-Alpha Bal scored 21 points as Santa Clara beat Loyola Marymount 68-57 on Thursday in a West Coast Conference opener.

Bal was 8 of 18 shooting (5 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Broncos (10-6). Carlos Marshall Jr. scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Brenton Knapper and Christopher Tilly both had 10 points.

The Lions (7-8) were led in scoring by Keli Leaupepe, who finished with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals. Alex Merkviladze added 13 points and nine rebounds for Loyola Marymount. Dominick Harris also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

