Bal, Santa Clara Broncos square off against the Loyola Marymount Lions

Santa Clara Broncos (9-6) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-7)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara visits Loyola Marymount in WCC action Thursday.

The Lions have gone 5-3 at home. Loyola Marymount averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Broncos are 1-2 on the road. Santa Clara is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Loyola Marymount scores 74.6 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 72.4 Santa Clara gives up. Santa Clara averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Loyola Marymount gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominick Harris is shooting 45.9% and averaging 14.5 points for the Lions. Justin Wright is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

Adama Bal is scoring 14.8 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Broncos. Carlos Marshall Jr. is averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 3.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

