Bal and the Santa Clara Broncos take on conference foe Loyola Marymount

Santa Clara Broncos (9-6) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-7)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -1.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Adama Bal and the Santa Clara Broncos visit Dominick Harris and the Loyola Marymount Lions in WCC play Thursday.

The Lions are 5-3 on their home court. Loyola Marymount has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Broncos are 1-2 on the road. Santa Clara has a 4-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Loyola Marymount’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Santa Clara gives up. Santa Clara averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Loyola Marymount allows.

The Lions and Broncos face off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Merkviladze is averaging 10.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Lions. Harris is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

Bal is scoring 14.8 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Broncos. Carlos Marshall Jr. is averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 3.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

