Bairstow’s 14 help VCU beat La Salle 71-65

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Bairstow’s 14 points helped VCU defeat La Salle 71-65 on Saturday.

Bairstow added 12 assists for the Rams (10-7, 2-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Kuany Kuany shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Max Shulga had 13 points and shot 2 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Jhamir Brickus led the way for the Explorers (10-7, 1-3) with 20 points and two steals. Rokas Jocius added 11 points for La Salle. In addition, Andres Marrero finished with nine points and three steals.

Christian Fermin scored 10 points in the first half and VCU went into halftime trailing 33-30. VCU pulled off the victory after a 7-0 second-half run erased a three-point deficit and gave them the lead at 37-33 with 18:14 remaining in the half. Kuany scored 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

