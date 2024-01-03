Bairstow leads VCU against Saint Bonaventure after 22-point showing

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (9-3) at VCU Rams (8-5) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -4.5; over/under…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (9-3) at VCU Rams (8-5)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -4.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: VCU plays the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies after Sean Bairstow scored 22 points in VCU’s 87-73 win over the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Rams have gone 7-3 at home. VCU has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bonnies are 2-0 on the road. Saint Bonaventure leads the A-10 allowing only 64.3 points per game while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

VCU scores 73.8 points, 9.5 more per game than the 64.3 Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points greater than the 39.6% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

The Rams and Bonnies square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toibu Lawal is averaging nine points and 6.5 rebounds for the Rams. Max Shulga is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

Mika Adams-Woods is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Bonnies. Chad Venning is averaging 13.7 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Bonnies: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

