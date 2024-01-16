Bailey’s 23 help Ball State knock off Eastern Michigan 76-62

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Davion Bailey scored 23 points and Ball State defeated Eastern Michigan 76-62 on Tuesday night to…

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Davion Bailey scored 23 points and Ball State defeated Eastern Michigan 76-62 on Tuesday night to end a six-game slide.

Bailey also had seven rebounds for the Cardinals (9-8, 1-4 Mid-American Conference). Jalin Anderson scored 15 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line, and added six assists and five steals. Basheer Jihad shot 4 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Eagles (8-9, 1-4) were led in scoring by Tyson Acuff, who finished with 21 points and four assists. Jalin Billingsley added 11 points and eight rebounds for Eastern Michigan. Orlando Lovejoy also recorded nine points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

