Bailey scores 13, Wofford downs East Tennessee State 75-73

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Dillon Bailey scored 13 points as Wofford beat East Tennessee State 75-73 on Wednesday night.

Jackson Sivills made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to give Wofford a 73-71 lead with 2:10 remaining. The Terriers didn’t score again until Bailey’s basket with 28 seconds left.

Bailey shot 4 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Terriers (11-7, 4-1 Southern Conference). Sivills added 11 points while shooting 4 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had six rebounds. Chase Cormier was 3 of 7 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

The Buccaneers (9-9, 1-4) were led in scoring by Jaden Seymour, who finished with 17 points. East Tennessee State also got 15 points from Tyler Rice. In addition, Quimari Peterson had 14 points, four assists and two steals.

