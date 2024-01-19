Bailey leads Ball State against Miami (OH) after 23-point performance

Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-9, 2-3 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (9-8, 1-4 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-9, 2-3 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (9-8, 1-4 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Davion Bailey scored 23 points in Ball State’s 76-62 victory over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Cardinals have gone 7-2 at home. Ball State is ninth in the MAC scoring 74.0 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The RedHawks are 2-3 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) averages 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

Ball State is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.2% Miami (OH) allows to opponents. Miami (OH) has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Ball State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Basheer Jihad is averaging 18.4 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Cardinals. Bailey is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Bryce Bultman is averaging 8.5 points and 5.1 rebounds for the RedHawks. Darweshi Hunter is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

RedHawks: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.