Bailey and Davidson host Richmond

Richmond Spiders (12-5, 4-0 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (11-6, 1-3 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Richmond Spiders (12-5, 4-0 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (11-6, 1-3 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson faces the Richmond Spiders after Reed Bailey scored 24 points in Davidson’s 79-69 win over the Fordham Rams.

The Wildcats have gone 7-2 in home games. Davidson ranks fifth in the A-10 with 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Grant Huffman averaging 7.6.

The Spiders are 4-0 against A-10 opponents. Richmond averages 72.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

Davidson scores 72.8 points, 8.3 more per game than the 64.5 Richmond allows. Richmond averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Davidson allows.

The Wildcats and Spiders square off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huffman is shooting 48.6% and averaging 13.0 points for the Wildcats. Bailey is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Jordan King is scoring 18.0 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Spiders. Neal Quinn is averaging 12.5 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the past 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Spiders: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

