Badmus leads Gardner-Webb against Charleston Southern after 20-point performance

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-11, 0-2 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-11, 0-1 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday,…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-11, 0-2 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-11, 0-1 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Runnin’ Bulldogs -12; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb takes on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Ademide Badmus scored 20 points in Gardner-Webb’s 85-76 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 4-1 at home. Gardner-Webb ranks third in the Big South in rebounding averaging 38.8 rebounds. Caleb Robinson paces the Runnin’ Bulldogs with 5.9 boards.

The Buccaneers are 0-2 against conference opponents. Charleston Southern ranks ninth in the Big South with 11.0 assists per game led by RJ Johnson averaging 2.3.

Gardner-Webb averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Gardner-Webb allows.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Buccaneers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DQ Nicholas is averaging 10.1 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Daren Patrick averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Johnson is shooting 38.5% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 76.3 points, 39.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

