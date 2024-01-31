Back on home court, No. 16 Auburn ends 2-game skid with 81-54 rout of Vanderbilt

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jaylin Williams scored 21 points, Denver Jones added a season-high 19 and No. 16 Auburn rebounded…

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jaylin Williams scored 21 points, Denver Jones added a season-high 19 and No. 16 Auburn rebounded from back-to-back road losses with a 81-54 win over Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.

Auburn (17-4, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) took control of the game with dominant defense. Vanderbilt shot only 26.8% from the field, including a 11-of-39 shooting on 2-point attempts.

Vanderbilt (5-15, 0-7) was led by Ven-Allen Lubin, who had 17 points and 12 rebounds. Evan Taylor scored 14 points, and Tyrin Lawrence added 12 points for the Commodores.

The Commodores went nearly seven minutes without a made field goal in the first half, helping the Tigers stretch their early lead to double-digits.

Johni Broome keyed the Auburn defense with five blocks to go along with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Auburn, which was coming off of tough trips to Alabama and Mississippi State, marked its return home with some strong early shooting. Jones hit three 3-pointers in the first four minutes for the Tigers, who finished with 10 3s as a team. Williams went 7 for 9 from the field after being held to a combined 17 points in the Tigers’ last two games.

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: The offensive struggles continue for the Commodores, who came into the game ranked 327th in Division I in effective field goal percentage. Vanderbilt has now lost 14 of its last 16 games, with its only wins coming against Alabama A&M and Dartmouth.

Auburn: The return home was a sweet one for Auburn, which is now 14-0 at Neville Arena this season. The Tigers’ offense cooled off from their usual form last week, but they were able to find their groove again back in familiar territory.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt hosts Missouri on Saturday.

Auburn visits Ole Miss on Saturday night.

