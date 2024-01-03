Ayoka Lee scores 27, No. 11 Kansas State women shut down Houston in second half of 72-38 victory

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee had 27 points with 11 rebounds and Kansas State held Houston to 14 second-half…

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee had 27 points with 11 rebounds and Kansas State held Houston to 14 second-half points in a 72-38 victory for the No. 11 Wildcats on Wednesday night.

Kansas State led 29-24 at halftime then used runs of 20-0 in the third quarter and 14-0 in the fourth to blow it open. K-State (14-1, 2-0 Big 12) allowed only 41 points against Cincinnati in its other conference game, and this was the fourth time this season that the Wildcats allowed fewer than 40 points.

Lee, who had 11 points in the first half, scored K-State’s first nine points of the third quarter, mostly during the 20-0 run. Her 27 total points came on 11-of-15 shooting and 5 of 8 free throws.

Serena Sundell scored 13 points and Zyanna Walker had 12 for the Wildcats. Gabby Gregory had nine assists.

Laila Blair led Houston (9-4, 0-2) with 17 points.

Kansas State, which reached 14-1 for the fifth time in program history, play at Central Florida on Saturday. Houston is also on the road Saturday and will play sixth-ranked Baylor.

