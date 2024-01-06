Ayo-Faleye scores 14, Vermont knocks off Maine 65-58 in America East opener

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ileri Ayo-Faleye scored 14 points as Vermont beat Maine 65-58 in an America East Conference opener…

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ileri Ayo-Faleye scored 14 points as Vermont beat Maine 65-58 in an America East Conference opener on Saturday.

Ayo-Faleye added six rebounds for the Catamounts (11-5). Nick Fiorillo scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line. Matt Veretto was 5 of 8 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Kellen Tynes led the Black Bears (8-8) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds and three steals. Peter Filipovity added 11 points and eight rebounds for Maine. In addition, Jaden Clayton had 10 points, four assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

