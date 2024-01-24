Avila and Indiana State host UIC

Indiana State Sycamores (16-3, 7-1 MVC) at UIC Flames (8-11, 1-7 MVC) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Indiana State Sycamores (16-3, 7-1 MVC) at UIC Flames (8-11, 1-7 MVC)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -12; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits the UIC Flames after Robbie Avila scored 20 points in Indiana State’s 72-63 win against the Murray State Racers.

The Flames are 4-5 in home games. UIC is 5-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Sycamores are 7-1 in MVC play. Indiana State averages 17.5 assists per game to lead the MVC, paced by Avila with 4.2.

UIC averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Indiana State gives up. Indiana State has shot at a 51.1% rate from the field this season, 10.4 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of UIC have averaged.

The Flames and Sycamores meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Rivera is averaging 14 points for the Flames. Jaden Brownell is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UIC.

Isaiah Swope is scoring 17.7 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Sycamores. Ryan Conwell is averaging 16.4 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 2-8, averaging 66.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Sycamores: 8-2, averaging 84.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.