Austin Peay visits Lipscomb following Sharp’s 22-point game

Austin Peay Governors (8-9, 1-1 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (10-7, 1-1 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Austin Peay Governors (8-9, 1-1 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (10-7, 1-1 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -7; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay takes on the Lipscomb Bisons after Demarcus Sharp scored 22 points in Austin Peay’s 69-59 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Bisons are 5-0 in home games. Lipscomb is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Governors are 1-1 in ASUN play. Austin Peay has a 3-8 record against teams over .500.

Lipscomb averages 80.1 points, 14.3 more per game than the 65.8 Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 43.3% shooting opponents of Lipscomb have averaged.

The Bisons and Governors meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J McGinnis averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Derrin Boyd is averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games for Lipscomb.

Ja’Monta Black averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Sharp is shooting 41.2% and averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.