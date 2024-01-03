Austin Peay visits Bellarmine following Johnson’s 32-point game

Austin Peay Governors (7-8) at Bellarmine Knights (4-11) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine plays the Austin…

Austin Peay Governors (7-8) at Bellarmine Knights (4-11)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine plays the Austin Peay Governors after Ben Johnson scored 32 points in Bellarmine’s 90-85 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Knights have gone 3-2 in home games. Bellarmine has a 3-8 record against teams over .500.

The Governors are 1-6 on the road. Austin Peay ranks ninth in the ASUN with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Demarcus Sharp averaging 7.2.

Bellarmine is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 41.9% Austin Peay allows to opponents. Austin Peay’s 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Bellarmine has allowed to its opponents (45.1%).

The Knights and Governors match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Tipton averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Peter Suder is shooting 40.6% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Bellarmine.

Sharp is averaging 17.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.6 steals for the Governors. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

