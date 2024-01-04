Austin Peay visits Bellarmine after Johnson’s 32-point showing

Austin Peay Governors (7-8) at Bellarmine Knights (4-11) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -3; over/under…

Austin Peay Governors (7-8) at Bellarmine Knights (4-11)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -3; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts the Austin Peay Governors after Ben Johnson scored 32 points in Bellarmine’s 90-85 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Knights are 3-2 on their home court. Bellarmine averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Governors are 1-6 on the road. Austin Peay scores 67.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Bellarmine averages 68.5 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 65.4 Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Bellarmine gives up.

The Knights and Governors face off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Tipton is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 9.7 points. Peter Suder is averaging 11.9 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

Demarcus Sharp is averaging 17.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.6 steals for the Governors. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

