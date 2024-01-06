Austin Peay plays Eastern Kentucky after Jones’ 21-point game

Austin Peay Governors (8-8, 1-0 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-9, 1-0 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Austin Peay Governors (8-8, 1-0 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-9, 1-0 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay visits the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Dezi Jones scored 21 points in Austin Peay’s 84-68 victory over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Colonels are 5-3 on their home court. Eastern Kentucky has a 3-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Governors are 1-0 in conference games. Austin Peay leads the ASUN giving up only 65.6 points per game while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

Eastern Kentucky makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Austin Peay has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Austin Peay averages 68.3 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 79.3 Eastern Kentucky gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Cozart is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Colonels. Leland Walker is averaging 15.4 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Demarcus Sharp is averaging 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, five assists and 2.5 steals for the Governors. Jones is averaging 12.6 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 3-7, averaging 77.0 points, 38.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.