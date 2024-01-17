Austin Peay hosts North Alabama after Sharp’s 23-point game

North Alabama Lions (7-10, 1-2 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (8-10, 1-2 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Alabama Lions (7-10, 1-2 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (8-10, 1-2 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay hosts the North Alabama Lions after Demarcus Sharp scored 23 points in Austin Peay’s 91-77 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Governors have gone 5-1 in home games. Austin Peay is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Lions are 1-2 in ASUN play. North Alabama ranks fourth in the ASUN shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

Austin Peay scores 68.3 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 74.7 North Alabama allows. North Alabama has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Austin Peay have averaged.

The Governors and Lions face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Monta Black averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Sharp is shooting 43.9% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games for Austin Peay.

Jacari Lane is scoring 14.4 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Lions. Tim Smith Jr. is averaging 9.1 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 74.8 points, 38.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

