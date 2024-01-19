Austin Peay hosts Central Arkansas after Anderson’s 26-point game

Central Arkansas Bears (7-13, 3-1 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (9-10, 2-2 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Arkansas Bears (7-13, 3-1 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (9-10, 2-2 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits the Austin Peay Governors after Tucker Anderson scored 26 points in Central Arkansas’ 96-86 win against the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Governors have gone 6-1 in home games. Austin Peay is 3-9 against opponents over .500.

The Bears are 3-1 in conference matchups. Central Arkansas is 3-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Austin Peay’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas averages 72.6 points per game, 4.8 more than the 67.8 Austin Peay allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demarcus Sharp is averaging 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Governors. Dezi Jones is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Ubong Abasi Etim is averaging 6.1 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Bears. Anderson is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.