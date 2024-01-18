Austin Peay defeats North Alabama 83-80 in OT

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Isaac Haney had 24 points in Austin Peay’s 83-80 overtime victory over North Alabama on Thursday…

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Isaac Haney had 24 points in Austin Peay’s 83-80 overtime victory over North Alabama on Thursday night.

Haney added six rebounds for the Governors (9-10, 2-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Demarcus Sharp scored 20 points and added eight rebounds and five assists. Sai Witt was 5-of-9 shooting and made 8 of 16 from the free-throw line and finished with 18 points.

Jacari Lane finished with 20 points and seven rebounds for the Lions (7-11, 1-3). KJ Johnson added 18 points for North Alabama. In addition, Damien Forrest finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Johnson made two free throws with 0.4 seconds left in regulation to make it 71-all but the Lions

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.