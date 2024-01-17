Ausar leads East Carolina against North Texas after 25-point game

North Texas Mean Green (10-5, 3-0 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (9-8, 2-2 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

North Texas Mean Green (10-5, 3-0 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (9-8, 2-2 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -3; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina faces the North Texas Mean Green after Ezra Ausar scored 25 points in East Carolina’s 75-64 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Pirates are 8-5 on their home court. East Carolina scores 72.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Mean Green are 3-0 against AAC opponents. North Texas scores 69.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

East Carolina averages 72.2 points, 13.8 more per game than the 58.4 North Texas gives up. North Texas has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Johnson is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 14.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals. RJ Felton is averaging 15.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Jason Edwards is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Mean Green. Aaron Scott is averaging 10.4 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 38.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

