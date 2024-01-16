Ausar and East Carolina host North Texas

North Texas Mean Green (10-5, 3-0 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (9-8, 2-2 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

North Texas Mean Green (10-5, 3-0 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (9-8, 2-2 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina faces the North Texas Mean Green after Ezra Ausar scored 25 points in East Carolina’s 75-64 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Pirates have gone 8-5 in home games. East Carolina has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mean Green are 3-0 in AAC play. North Texas is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

East Carolina scores 72.2 points, 13.8 more per game than the 58.4 North Texas gives up. North Texas averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than East Carolina allows.

The Pirates and Mean Green meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton is averaging 16.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Pirates. Brandon Johnson is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Jason Edwards is averaging 16.9 points for the Mean Green. Aaron Scott is averaging 10.4 points, six rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 38.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

