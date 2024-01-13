Caitlin Clark stars as No. 3 Iowa beats No. 14 Indiana 84-57 for Big Ten lead

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 30 points and 11 assists, and Molly Davis added 18 points as…

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 30 points and 11 assists, and Molly Davis added 18 points as No. 3 Iowa took sole possession of the Big Ten Conference lead with an 84-57 win over No. 14 Indiana on Saturday night.

Iowa (17-1, 6-0) extended its winning streak to 14 games while snapping the 13-game winning streak of the Hoosiers (14-2, 5-1).

Clark, the nation’s leading scorer at 31 points per game, didn’t need any last-second shots like the buzzer-beating 3-pointer that beat the Hoosiers in last year’s regular-season finale. Instead, she shook off a slow start to record her 52nd career double-double.

Clark missed her first six 3-point attempts, but opened the second quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers to give Iowa a 25-19 lead.

Mackenzie Holmes led Indiana with 16 points. Yarden Garzon and Sydney Parrish each had 11.

IOWA STATE 66, NO. 4 BAYLOR 63

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Audi Crooks scored 23 points and Hannah Belanger had 15, sending Iowa State to the victory.

Iowa State shut down Baylor in the fourth quarter. The Cyclones trailed by two entering the final period, but they outscored the Bears 14-9 in the fourth.

Belanger made two foul shots to make it 66-63 with 10 seconds left. A 3-point try by Baylor’s Sarah Andrews was off the mark as time expired.

Addy Brown had nine points, 11 rebounds, five assists and six steals for the Cyclones (12-4, 5-0 Big 12).

Dre’una Edwards had 19 points and seven rebounds for Baylor (14-2, 3-2). Jada Walker scored 14 points.

NO. 12 KANSAS STATE 61, NO. 10 TEXAS 58

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee had 21 points and 10 rebounds while becoming Kansas State’s career leader in blocked shots, and the Wildcats snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Longhorns.

Kansas State used a 15-2 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to turn a six-point deficit into a seven-point lead, and then held on down the stretch. The Longhorns had a chance to tie the game with less than 10 seconds left, but Shaylee Gonzales had her 3-pointer from the wing blocked.

Serena Sundell added 12 points and Jaelyn Glenn had 10 for the Wildcats (17-1, 5-0 Big 12).

Madison Booker scored 23 points for the Longhorns (16-2, 3-2). Aaliyah Moore had 15.

Texas forward DeYona Gaston departed in the closing seconds. She got hurt while the Longhorns were trying to foul and had to be helped from the floor.

NO. 13 UCONN 92, ST. JOHN’S 49

NEW YORK (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 22 points and Ice Brady added a career-high 17, sending UConn to the victory.

Aaliyah Edwards added 16 points for the Huskies (14-3, 6-0 Big East), who had five players in double figures and shot 64.4% from the field.

UConn blew the game open with a 13-0 run to start the second quarter. The Huskies led 74-39 after three quarters.

Jailah Donald scored 11 points for St. John’s (10-8, 4-2), which had won six of seven.

NO. 16 GONZAGA 85, SAN DIEGO 67

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Yvonne Ejim had 25 points and 10 rebounds, leading Gonzaga to its ninth consecutive victory.

Ejim posted her 15th career double-double. Kayleigh Truong had 21 points and seven assists for the Bulldogs (16-2, 3-0 West Coast Conference), who have won 28 straight home games.

Veronica Sheffey scored 20 points for the Toreros (4-13, 0-4), who have lost seven straight. Kylie Horstmeyer added 10 points.

NO. 23 MARQUETTE 78, DEPAUL 47

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Liza Karlen scored 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting, and Marquette dominated inside in a victory over DePaul.

The Golden Eagles shot 57% (32 of 56), had a 39-28 edge in rebounding and a 44-18 advantage in points in the paint. The inside-points edge in the first half was 22-2. The Golden Eagles took a 38-18 lead into halftime despite a long cold stretch to close out the second quarter.

Jordan King scored 16 points for Marquette (15-2, 4-2 Big East). Rose Nkumu had 12 points and nine assists.

Shakara McCline had 13 points for the Blue Demons (9-9, 1-4).

NO. 24 WEST VIRGINIA 76, UCF 59

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja’Naiya Quinerly scored 21 points and Jordan Harrison had 19, leading West Virginia to the victory.

West Virginia (14-2, 3-2 Big 12) limited the Knights to 29% shooting and forced 26 UCF turnovers, including 12 steals. The Mountaineers had lost back-to-back games to No. 10 Texas and at defending Big 12 champion Iowa State.

Lauren Fields hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points for West Virginia.

Kaitlin Peterson had 18 points and nine rebounds for UCF (9-6, 0-5). Morgan Robinson-Nwagwu also scored 18 points, and Khyala Ngodu grabbed 12 rebounds.

NO. 25 UNLV 76, AIR FORCE 64

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Desi-Rae Young had 26 points and 11 rebounds, and UNLV earned its 28th straight win against Mountain West Conference opponents.

Young was 9 of 13 from the field in her fifth double-double of the season. Kiara Jackson added 16 points.

UNLV (14-1, 4-0) has won five games in a row since an 84-54 loss at Seton Hall on Dec. 16.

Dasha Macmillan scored 19 points and tied her career high with seven rebounds for Air Force (9-9, 2-3).

