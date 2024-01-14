Auburn stuns No. 7 LSU 67-62, ending Tigers’ 16-game winning streak

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Honesty Scott-Grayson scored 21 points, and Auburn upset No. 7 LSU 67-62 on Sunday. Defending national…

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Honesty Scott-Grayson scored 21 points, and Auburn upset No. 7 LSU 67-62 on Sunday.

Defending national champion LSU entered the game with the nation’s best scoring offense at 93.8 points and had won a nation’s best 16 straight contests.

Auburn (12-5, 1-3 Southeastern Conference) forced 15 turnovers and held LSU (16-2, 3-1) to a season-low in points in the home victory.

JaMya Mingo-Young stole the ball from LSU’s Angel Reese with 10.4 seconds remaining in regulation to seal the victory. She hit both free throws to put Auburn up by two possessions.

“We guarded that play all week,” Auburn head coach Johnnie Harris said. “We knew, from the way (Reese) caught the ball, what she was going to do. We knew that she was gonna drive it in that situation. … Once she put it down, we knew she was going to score. She wasn’t going to pass it.”

Mingo-Young finished with 13 points and five assists for Auburn. Kaitlyn Duhon scored eight points, and Taylen Collins had six points and seven rebounds.

The win was Auburn’s first over a top-10 opponent since beating No. 4 Tennessee at home on Jan. 27, 2022.

The announced attendance for the game was 7,720, which was the largest crowd for a women’s game in the history of Auburn’s Neville Arena.

“Honestly, I don’t know if they were there for us, or if they were there just to see LSU,” Scott-Grayson said. “But we knew we had to go out there and put on a show, either way. We weren’t backing down from (LSU) just because of the name.”

Reese led LSU with 24 points. She has now scored double-digit points in all 50 of her games at LSU. Reese joined Seimone Augustus as the only players in LSU history to score in double figures in 50 consecutive games.

Aneesah Morrow added 12 points and 15 rebounds, and Flau’jae Johnson scored 12 points.

Auburn led by eight points at the end of the first quarter, but LSU responded with a 10-0 run to open the second quarter. The two sides went back and forth the rest of the way, with the lead changing 17 times.

Scott-Grayson drove for a layup with 6:34 left to give Auburn a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. LSU missed nine free throws, including four in the fourth quarter alone.

LSU only attempted two 3-pointers in the loss, with one of them being a desperation heave from Hailey Van Lith on the last play of the game. Auburn hit four of its 11 3-point attempts in the win.

“We knew Auburn would get in lanes and pressure you and make it hard to complete a pass,” LSU head coach Kim Mulkey said. “Energy and enthusiasm, (Auburn) just came at us. … Their effort was better than our effort.”

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The defending champions hadn’t lost a game since their season opener against Colorado. They were able to get the usual scoring production from Reese, but offensive struggles for the rest of the lineup made a difference in the loss.

Auburn: The host Tigers ended non-conference play with eight straight wins but had dropped their first three SEC games. The win will be a boost for third-year head coach Harris, who has been tasked with getting Auburn back to its former title-contending glory.

UP NEXT

LSU: Visits Alabama on Thursday.

Auburn: Visits Vanderbilt on Thursday.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.