Artis White leads Western Michigan against Ohio after 25-point performance

Ohio Bobcats (7-8, 1-2 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (6-9, 3-0 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan hosts the Ohio Bobcats after B. Artis White scored 25 points in Western Michigan’s 95-90 overtime win over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Broncos have gone 2-4 in home games. Western Michigan is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Bobcats are 1-2 in conference matchups. Ohio ranks third in the MAC with 36.6 rebounds per game led by Elmore James averaging 6.2.

Western Michigan’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Ohio allows. Ohio averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Western Michigan allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artis White is averaging 10.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Broncos. Seth Hubbard is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

AJ Clayton is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 11.8 points and two blocks. Shereef Mitchell is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 77.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

