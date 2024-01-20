Arthur Kaluma scores 23, helps Kansas State beat Oklahoma State 70-66

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Arthur Kaluma had 23 points, Cam Carter scored 12 of his 15 points in the second…

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Arthur Kaluma had 23 points, Cam Carter scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half and Kansas State beat Oklahoma State 70-66 Saturday night, handing the Cowboys their fifth loss in a row.

Tylor Perry, with 1.2 seconds left on the shot clock, lobbed an inbound pass from the baseline to Carter for an alley-oop layup to give Kansas State a 68-66 lead with 24 seconds left. Oklahoma State lost the ball out of bounds and Carter made two free throws to make it a two-possession game with 8.7 remaining.

Kaluma, who topped the 1,000-point plateau for his career with a dunk late in the first half, made 7 of 12 from the field, including three 3-pointers. The transfer from Creighton finished with seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. Will McNair Jr. added 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting for Kansas State (14-4, 4-1 Big 12).

The Wildcats, who won the regular-season conference title last season, have won back-to-back games — including a 68-64 overtime win against No. 9 Baylor — and six of their last seven.

Javon Small hit a 3-pointer to give Oklahoma State (8-10, 0-5) its biggest lead of the game at 54-44 midway through the second half. McNair answered with a layup and Perry hit a 3 then converted a three-point play to trim the deficit to four with 8:39 to play. Connor Dow made a 3-pointer about a minute later to make it 59-52, but the Wildcats scored nine of the next 10 points. Carter banked in a straight-away 3 to cap the spurt and give Kansas State a 61-60 lead — its first since 20-19 — with 3:31 to play.

Eric Dailey Jr. scored 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting for the Cowboys. Small finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals and John-Michael Wright also scored 11.

Oklahoma State plays host to No. 19 TCU on Tuesday. Kansas State visits No. 24 Iowa State on Wednesday.

