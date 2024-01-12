Army visits Stephens and American

Army Black Knights (5-11, 1-2 Patriot League) at American Eagles (8-8, 2-1 Patriot League) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Army Black Knights (5-11, 1-2 Patriot League) at American Eagles (8-8, 2-1 Patriot League)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American hosts the Army Black Knights after Elijah Stephens scored 21 points in American’s 72-68 loss to the Boston University Terriers.

The Eagles have gone 5-1 at home. American has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Black Knights have gone 1-2 against Patriot League opponents. Army is ninth in the Patriot League scoring 61.4 points per game and is shooting 40.4%.

American makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Army has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Army averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than American gives up.

The Eagles and Black Knights meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Rogers is shooting 51.5% and averaging 15.4 points for the Eagles. Stephens is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for American.

Ryan Curry is averaging 10.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Black Knights. Josh Scovens is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

