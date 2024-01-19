Army visits Navy following Benigni’s 32-point performance

Army Black Knights (5-13, 1-4 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (7-9, 3-2 Patriot League) Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST…

Army Black Knights (5-13, 1-4 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (7-9, 3-2 Patriot League)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts the Army Black Knights after Austin Benigni scored 32 points in Navy’s 71-69 win over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Midshipmen are 6-2 in home games. Navy is fourth in the Patriot League scoring 68.6 points while shooting 40.4% from the field.

The Black Knights are 1-4 in Patriot League play. Army has a 2-8 record against opponents over .500.

Navy averages 68.6 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 63.7 Army gives up. Army’s 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Navy has given up to its opponents (42.6%).

The Midshipmen and Black Knights square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benigni is averaging 15.9 points and 3.9 assists for the Midshipmen.

Josh Scovens is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Black Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.