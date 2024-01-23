Army visits Boston University on 3-game road slide

Army Black Knights (5-14, 1-5 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (7-12, 2-4 Patriot League) Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Army Black Knights (5-14, 1-5 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (7-12, 2-4 Patriot League)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army will attempt to stop its three-game road skid when the Black Knights visit Boston University.

The Terriers have gone 4-4 in home games. Boston University is 2-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Black Knights are 1-5 against Patriot League opponents. Army is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Boston University scores 64.1 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 63.4 Army allows. Army averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Boston University allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Brewster is averaging 9.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Terriers. Anthony Morales is averaging nine points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Ryan Curry is averaging 10.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Black Knights. Josh Scovens is averaging 13.7 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 38.4% over the past 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Black Knights: 3-7, averaging 61.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

