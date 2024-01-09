Army hosts Loyola (MD) following Perry’s 22-point outing

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-13, 0-2 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (5-10, 1-1 Patriot League) West Point, New York; Wednesday,…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-13, 0-2 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (5-10, 1-1 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) plays the Army Black Knights after Deon Perry scored 22 points in Loyola (MD)’s 88-76 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Black Knights have gone 4-4 in home games. Army is eighth in the Patriot League with 26.3 points per game in the paint led by Ryan Curry averaging 5.3.

The Greyhounds are 0-2 in Patriot League play. Loyola (MD) is ninth in the Patriot League giving up 75.9 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

Army’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Loyola (MD) allows. Loyola (MD) has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of Army have averaged.

The Black Knights and Greyhounds meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 10.3 points for the Black Knights. Josh Scovens is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Army.

Golden Dike is averaging eight points and 7.7 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Perry is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Greyhounds: 1-9, averaging 65.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

