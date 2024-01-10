Army hosts Loyola (MD) after Perry’s 22-point performance

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-13, 0-2 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (5-10, 1-1 Patriot League) West Point, New York; Wednesday,…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-13, 0-2 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (5-10, 1-1 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Knights -3.5; over/under is 125

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) visits the Army Black Knights after Deon Perry scored 22 points in Loyola (MD)’s 88-76 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Black Knights have gone 4-4 at home. Army ranks sixth in the Patriot League with 12.7 assists per game led by Ryan Curry averaging 3.0.

The Greyhounds are 0-2 against Patriot League opponents. Loyola (MD) has a 0-8 record against opponents above .500.

Army’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Loyola (MD) gives up. Loyola (MD) has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Army have averaged.

The Black Knights and Greyhounds face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Scovens is shooting 42.5% and averaging 13.1 points for the Black Knights. Curry is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Army.

Perry is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, while averaging 14.5 points and 3.3 assists. D’Angelo Stines is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Greyhounds: 1-9, averaging 65.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

