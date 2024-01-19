Armstrong leads Villanova against No. 1 UConn after 24-point showing

UConn Huskies (16-2, 6-1 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (11-6, 4-2 Big East) Philadelphia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UConn Huskies (16-2, 6-1 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (11-6, 4-2 Big East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts the No. 1 UConn Huskies after Mark Armstrong scored 24 points in Villanova’s 87-74 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Wildcats have gone 6-2 in home games. Villanova averages 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Huskies have gone 6-1 against Big East opponents. UConn is second in the Big East scoring 38.4 points per game in the paint led by Donovan Clingan averaging 10.2.

Villanova scores 74.2 points, 9.6 more per game than the 64.6 UConn gives up. UConn has shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dixon is shooting 46.8% and averaging 15.3 points for the Wildcats. Armstrong is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Cam Spencer averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc. Alex Karaban is shooting 54.5% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Huskies: 9-1, averaging 78.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.