Arkansas takes on No. 25 Auburn following Menifield’s 32-point game

Auburn Tigers (11-2) at Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas takes on the No.…

Auburn Tigers (11-2) at Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas takes on the No. 25 Auburn Tigers after Keyon Menifield scored 32 points in Arkansas’ 106-90 win against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Razorbacks have gone 7-1 at home. Arkansas is fifth in the SEC scoring 82.3 points while shooting 48.0% from the field.

The Tigers are 0-1 on the road. Auburn is fourth in the SEC scoring 84.8 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.

Arkansas makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points higher than Auburn has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Auburn scores 8.4 more points per game (84.8) than Arkansas gives up to opponents (76.4).

The Razorbacks and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davonte Davis is averaging 7.4 points for the Razorbacks. Tramon Mark is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Aden Holloway is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 10.5 points and 3.9 assists. Johni Broome is averaging 15.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 80.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 85.2 points, 40.4 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.