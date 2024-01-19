Arkansas State visits Texas State, aims to end road losing streak

Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-11, 3-3 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-11, 1-5 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday,…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-11, 3-3 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-11, 1-5 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State travels to Texas State looking to stop its three-game road slide.

The Bobcats have gone 3-3 at home. Texas State allows 71.2 points and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Red Wolves are 3-3 in conference play. Arkansas State is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

Texas State is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Arkansas State allows to opponents. Arkansas State averages 7.0 more points per game (78.2) than Texas State gives up to opponents (71.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Gumbs is averaging 10.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Bobcats. Tyler Morgan is averaging 14 points and eight rebounds over the past 10 games for Texas State.

Dyondre Dominguez is shooting 44.1% and averaging 13.3 points for the Red Wolves. Caleb Fields is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Red Wolves: 5-5, averaging 81.4 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

