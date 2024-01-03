Arkansas State takes on Georgia Southern after Felts’ 21-point performance

Georgia Southern Eagles (1-12, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8…

Georgia Southern Eagles (1-12, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State plays the Georgia Southern Eagles after Avery Felts scored 21 points in Arkansas State’s 91-90 loss to the Georgia State Panthers.

The Red Wolves are 2-1 in home games. Arkansas State is seventh in the Sun Belt with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Dyondre Dominguez averaging 5.9.

The Eagles have gone 1-0 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern is 0-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

Arkansas State averages 75.5 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 78.2 Georgia Southern allows. Georgia Southern averages 67.3 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 78.9 Arkansas State gives up to opponents.

The Red Wolves and Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Felts averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Dominguez is shooting 41.3% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

Tyren Moore is averaging 13.2 points for the Eagles. Eren Banks is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 40.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 68.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.