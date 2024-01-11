Arkansas State hosts Texas State after Love’s 23-point outing

Texas State Bobcats (6-9, 0-3 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-9, 2-1 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:30…

Texas State Bobcats (6-9, 0-3 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-9, 2-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -7.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State visits the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Brandon Love scored 23 points in Texas State’s 79-75 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Red Wolves are 4-1 on their home court. Arkansas State ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Dyondre Dominguez averaging 6.4.

The Bobcats are 0-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Arkansas State averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 4.8 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Texas State allows. Texas State averages 69.5 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 78.9 Arkansas State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominguez is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Derrian Ford is averaging 10.3 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

Dylan Dawson averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc. Jordan Mason is averaging 12.1 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 5-5, averaging 79.8 points, 39.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

