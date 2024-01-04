Arkansas State hosts Moore and Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Eagles (1-12, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8…

Georgia Southern Eagles (1-12, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -10.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Tyren Moore scored 27 points in Georgia Southern’s 88-67 victory over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Red Wolves have gone 2-1 at home. Arkansas State has a 2-6 record against teams above .500.

The Eagles are 1-0 against conference opponents. Georgia Southern averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 0-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Arkansas State averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 8.3 per game Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern averages 67.3 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 78.9 Arkansas State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Fields is averaging 10.1 points and 4.3 assists for the Red Wolves. Dyondre Dominguez is averaging 12.7 points and 8.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Arkansas State.

Moore is averaging 13.2 points for the Eagles. Eren Banks is averaging 8.5 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the past 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 40.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 68.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

