Arkansas State hosts Love and Texas State

Texas State Bobcats (6-9, 0-3 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-9, 2-1 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:30…

Texas State Bobcats (6-9, 0-3 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-9, 2-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State faces the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Brandon Love scored 23 points in Texas State’s 79-75 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Red Wolves have gone 4-1 at home. Arkansas State is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Bobcats are 0-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State is fourth in the Sun Belt scoring 36.7 points per game in the paint led by Love averaging 6.7.

Arkansas State is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Texas State allows to opponents. Texas State averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.5 per game Arkansas State allows.

The Red Wolves and Bobcats face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dyondre Dominguez is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Avery Felts is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

Dylan Dawson averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc. Jordan Mason is shooting 42.6% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 5-5, averaging 79.8 points, 39.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

