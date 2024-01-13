Arkansas State hosts Louisiana after Fields’ 35-point outing

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8-8, 1-3 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-9, 3-1 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3:30…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8-8, 1-3 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-9, 3-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -2.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State faces the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Caleb Fields scored 35 points in Arkansas State’s 85-82 victory against the Texas State Bobcats.

The Red Wolves have gone 5-1 at home. Arkansas State ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Dyondre Dominguez averaging 6.2.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 1-3 in conference matchups. Louisiana is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 35.6 points per game in the paint led by Kobe Julien averaging 8.0.

Arkansas State scores 79.1 points, 7.0 more per game than the 72.1 Louisiana allows. Louisiana averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Arkansas State allows.

The Red Wolves and Ragin’ Cajuns square off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Felts is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, while averaging 7.7 points. Dominguez is shooting 50.5% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for Arkansas State.

Julien is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kentrell Garnett is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 5-5, averaging 80.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.