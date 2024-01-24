Arkansas plays Ole Miss on 3-game road slide

Arkansas Razorbacks (10-8, 1-4 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (15-3, 2-3 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Arkansas Razorbacks (10-8, 1-4 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (15-3, 2-3 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -5.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas travels to Ole Miss looking to end its three-game road slide.

The Rebels have gone 11-0 at home. Ole Miss has a 5-0 record in one-possession games.

The Razorbacks are 1-4 in conference play. Arkansas is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

Ole Miss makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Arkansas averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Ole Miss allows.

The Rebels and Razorbacks match up Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Murray is averaging 14.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Rebels. Matthew Murrell is averaging 17.6 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Ole Miss.

Davonte Davis is averaging 6.7 points for the Razorbacks. Tramon Mark is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

