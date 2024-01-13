Arkansas plays Florida following Mark’s 24-point outing

Arkansas Razorbacks (9-6, 0-2 SEC) at Florida Gators (10-5, 0-2 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Arkansas Razorbacks (9-6, 0-2 SEC) at Florida Gators (10-5, 0-2 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -8; over/under is 163

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas visits the Florida Gators after Tramon Mark scored 24 points in Arkansas’ 76-66 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Gators have gone 6-1 in home games. Florida averages 86.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Razorbacks are 0-2 in SEC play. Arkansas averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Florida scores 86.1 points, 9.3 more per game than the 76.8 Arkansas allows. Arkansas averages 79.1 points per game, 2.6 more than the 76.5 Florida gives up.

The Gators and Razorbacks face off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Samuel is averaging 13.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida.

Davonte Davis is averaging seven points for the Razorbacks. Mark is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 6-4, averaging 86.5 points, 45.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

