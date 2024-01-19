Arkansas hosts South Carolina after Mark’s 35-point showing

South Carolina Gamecocks (14-3, 2-2 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (10-7, 1-3 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina Gamecocks (14-3, 2-2 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (10-7, 1-3 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas faces the South Carolina Gamecocks after Tramon Mark scored 35 points in Arkansas’ 78-77 win against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Razorbacks have gone 8-2 in home games. Arkansas ranks ninth in the SEC in rebounding with 36.9 rebounds. Trevon Brazile leads the Razorbacks with 6.7 boards.

The Gamecocks are 2-2 against SEC opponents. South Carolina ranks sixth in the SEC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk averaging 1.9.

Arkansas averages 78.4 points, 13.8 more per game than the 64.6 South Carolina gives up. South Carolina averages 72.7 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 77.6 Arkansas allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark is scoring 17.8 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Razorbacks. Brazile is averaging 9.3 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the past 10 games for Arkansas.

Meechie Johnson Jr. is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 17.3 points. B.J. Mack is shooting 37.1% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for South Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.