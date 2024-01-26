Arizona State visits Oregon State after Pope’s 31-point game

Arizona State Sun Devils (11-8, 5-3 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (10-9, 2-6 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Arizona State Sun Devils (11-8, 5-3 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (10-9, 2-6 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State plays the Arizona State Sun Devils after Jordan Pope scored 31 points in Oregon State’s 83-80 victory against the Arizona Wildcats.

The Beavers have gone 10-2 at home. Oregon State is 5-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Sun Devils are 5-3 in Pac-12 play. Arizona State is ninth in the Pac-12 scoring 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Frankie Collins averaging 7.3.

Oregon State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Arizona State gives up. Arizona State has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 43.6% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

The Beavers and Sun Devils square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pope averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Tyler Bilodeau is shooting 51.0% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for Oregon State.

Collins is averaging 13.6 points, 3.7 assists and 3.1 steals for the Sun Devils. Jose Perez is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

