Arizona State plays Colorado after Perez’s 26-point performance

Colorado Buffaloes (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (9-5, 3-0 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts the Colorado Buffaloes after Jose Perez scored 26 points in Arizona State’s 82-70 win against the Utah Utes.

The Sun Devils are 6-0 in home games. Arizona State is 4-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Buffaloes are 2-1 in Pac-12 play. Colorado is seventh in the Pac-12 with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Eddie Lampkin Jr. averaging 4.8.

Arizona State is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Colorado allows to opponents. Colorado scores 12.0 more points per game (81.8) than Arizona State allows (69.8).

The Sun Devils and Buffaloes face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Collins is averaging 13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.1 steals for the Sun Devils. Perez is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

KJ Simpson is averaging 20.3 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 38.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

